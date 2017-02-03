



Accra, Feb 3. GNA- Vodafone Ghana has launched its new product "SuperNet" aimed at providing platforms that would ensure access to data and provide opportunities to make Vodafone customers work smarter and efficient using modern digitalised tools and systems.The product, which was launched at the Vodafone head office in Accra at the Airport City is in line with

Accra, Feb 3. GNA- Vodafone Ghana has launched its new product “SuperNet” aimed at providing platforms that would ensure access to data and provide opportunities to make Vodafone customers work smarter and efficient using modern digitalised tools and systems.

The product, which was launched at the Vodafone head office in Accra at the Airport City is in line with Vodafone promoting digital inclusion and raising generations of technologically savvy customers and stakeholders across the country.

Speaking at the launch, Madam Yolanda Cuba, Chief Executive Officer for Vodafone Ghana, noted that the SuperNet was all about Vodafone customers finding a complete basket of deliverables to cater for their every need across all touch points.

“As we pursue our mandate of delivering unmatched total communications solutions, our passion and focus for the coming years is digitalization.

“Vodafone intends to touch the life of every Ghanaian everywhere, irrespective of whether or not they are on our network, with some digitalization solutions.

“We lay claim to the forefront of the digitalisation revolution in Ghana, driving digital inclusion in various shapes and forms that deliver value to our customers.”

She said in a world where technology had and continued to transform everything, Ghana’s quest to achieve full middle income status would become a reality when the nation embraced the full benefits of such innovations that technology provided.

According to Madam Cuba, Vodafone understood “what has to be done and we have not hidden our intention of making sure that no one is left behind in today’s digital world”.

SuperNet according to Vodafone “is a story about our journey in Ghana over the past eight years” and the role the telecommunication giant was playing in shaping the economy, customer experience, innovation and Corporate Social Responsibility among others.

She said it had the clearest of voice calls and fast internet access that would provide reliability, constant connection and confidence for its users.

Madam Cuba said the resilience and strength of Vodafone network had differentiated them from competition and also served as a means to attract and encourage repeat purchase for customers.

Agnes Essah, Consumer Business Director, Vodafone Ghana said the “Vodafone SuperNet is our way of sharing the advances we have made in opening up a world of limitless possibilities for our customers across this country.

“It represents our commitment as a company to give our customers the power and access to do anything they want to do on our reliable network across all touch points, whether in the home, the office or on the go.

Overall, she said the package of offerings that Vodafone’s products services represented, and the network could not be equated to any other in the industry.

“Our legacy has been consistent over the past eight years, a legacy of creating a world, where our customers can experience greatness every day,” she added.

According to Madam Essah, Vodafone was the only company that guaranteed superior super high definition voice quality on mobile – saying “the clarity in the expression when you are talking on our network is unmatched by any in Ghana, Our superior downloads, uploads and streaming power also guarantee customers a superior HD video viewing experience.

She said those features had elevated the Vodafone brand and network onto a different level of efficiency and reliability.

Vodafone has partnered Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) which will see the electricity company using Vodafone SuperNet to monitor faults of over 50,000 homes that would be connected in the next 24 months.

