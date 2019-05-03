news, story, article

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA

Kumasi, May 03, GNA - Vodafone Ghana on Friday launched in Kumasi, a customer-reward promotion, aimed at helping to make life better for its numerous customers.

Mr Dennis Awuah Duah, the Manager for Mass Segment at Vodafone, said the social intervention, one of vodafone’s numerous products, is christened “Magic Recharge Promo”.

It will be running with terms and conditions applied for customers for the next 90 days, across the country.

He explained that the customer gets between 10x and 100x bonus recharges, which could be used for voice calls as well as internet browsing.

The customer, he added would need to buy a GH¢ 2.00 and above recharge card to benefit from the promotion.

“Ghanaians have come to trust Vodafone as a network, which can help them in day to day activities”, he said, adding that, over the years, the company had launched similar novelty products for its customers.

Mr Duah said the recent launch of the 4G network shot-up its customer base and the introduction of the new product, would add to the brand’s efforts at empowering the ever increasing customers.

Beneficiaries of the “Promo”, would have to recharge up to 100x bonus and share the card with two others.

Customers can also win prizes such as Hyundai Creta, motorbikes, phones, airtime and a trip to Dubai, for two persons.

Additionally, top ups through Vodafone cash attract an extra 100 per cent bonus.

