Accra, April 23, GNA - Unilever Ghana has appointed Mr. Nazaire Djako as the new Supply Chain Director for Ghana.

A statement from Unilever Ghana said Mr Djako’s appointment took effect from March 8th, 2018.

Per the terms of his appointment, Mr Djako would oversee operations at the Unilever Tema factory, liaising with other functional Directors to ensure effective manufacture and distribution of the company’s products on the Ghanaian market.

Until his appointment, Mr. Djako was the Director of the Sourcing Unit in Cote d’Ivoire.

Nazaire joined Unilever in 1997 as a Management Trainee in CDI, working his way up from an Oil Refinery Engineer to Factory Manager Foods, before moving over to Ghana in 2008 where he started as the Chief Engineer and later as the Plant Manager for the Home, Personal Care and Foods categories.

Mr Djako took over as the lead Supply Chain Manager for Ghana in 2010 and in 2012, he was promoted to the position of GTM Supply Chain Director for Unilever West Africa (UWA), where he held the office till 2014.

Nazaire recently worked in South East Asia, specifically Indonesia, as Supply Chain Projects Director.

He landed many crucial projects during this period, before returning to Cote d’Ivoire in the year 2016.

GNA