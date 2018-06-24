By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA Wa, June 24, GNA – UNICEF and the Italian Embassy have been commended for their contributions to the development of Upper West Region (UWR). The two development partners’ contribution in areas of maternal and neonatal health, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), child protection, girl child education and health, have been recorded as the most making an impact

By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA

Wa, June 24, GNA – UNICEF and the Italian Embassy have been commended for their contributions to the development of Upper West Region (UWR).

The two development partners’ contribution in areas of maternal and neonatal health, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), child protection, girl child education and health, have been recorded as the most making an impact on the people.

Alhaji Sulemana Alhassan, the Upper West Regional Minister, commended the partners in a speech read on his behalf by Alhaji Abdulai Abubakari, the Regional Coordinating Director during a courtesy call by Italian Ambassador Mr Geovanni Favilli and UNICEF Ghana Country Representative Madam Anne Claire Dufay.

He appealed to the partners and their team of investors to consider bringing more development to the region which is described as an ideal destination for doing business.

The Minister said the region was very peaceful and endowed with investment opportunities in areas of food crops, fruits, animals, tourism and real estate development among others.

He said the government through its “One District One Factory” initiative presented vast opportunities for the private sector to take advantage and do business in the region.

He pledged the cooperation of the people for any intervention that would lead to the improvement of the living conditions, especially among children.

Madam Dufay said UNICEF and Ghana have signed an action plan deal to accelerate development efforts of the government.

She named some priorities in the action plan as being related to equity, inclusive growth, integrated early childhood development, adolescents and young people as well as Water, Sanitation and Hygiene.

She also praised managers of health facilities in Upper West for their ability to generate internal funds and refurbish structures in readiness to receive newborn care equipment donated by an Italian private donor through UNICEF.

Mr Favilli said, though Ghana’s focus was on growing beyond aid, many problems persisted which the government of Italy remain committed in helping to address.

GNA