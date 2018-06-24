By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA Wa, June 24, GNA - Madam Anne Claire Dufay, UNICEF Ghana Representative has expressed readiness of the international child right organisation to support Ghana government quest to accelerate growth and development to make living conditions better for the people. UNICEF and the West African country have, therefore, signed a plan of action for five years (2018-2022) t

Wa, June 24, GNA - Madam Anne Claire Dufay, UNICEF Ghana Representative has expressed readiness of the international child right organisation to support Ghana government quest to accelerate growth and development to make living conditions better for the people.

UNICEF and the West African country have, therefore, signed a plan of action for five years (2018-2022) to support the development efforts of the government.

Madam Claire said this in Wa when she together with the Italian Ambassador to Ghana Mr Geovanni Favilli paid a courtesy call on the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council.

Some priorities contained in the action plan relate to equity, inclusive growth, integrated early childhood development, adolescents and young people as well as Water, Sanitation and Hygiene.

She commended management of health facilities in Upper West for their ability to generate internal funds and with the help of Assemblies refurbish the structures in readiness to receive newborn care equipment.

The equipment were said to have been donated by an Italian private donor through UNICEF.

Mr Favilli said though Ghana was focused on growing beyond aid, many development challenges confronted the country which the people of Italy remain committed in helping address.

Mrs Gladys Ghartey, Head of UN System Unit at Ministry of Finance, said when government talks about “Ghana beyond Aid”, it was simply emphasizing value addition partnership, which implied development in the hands of Ghanaians.

“This also means that other partners who come to support us come at our own terms”, she added.

