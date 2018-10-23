Accra, Oct. 23, GNA - Mr John Awuah, Chief Executive Officer, Universal Merchant Bank (UMB), has been adjudged the Finance Personality of the Year, at the just ended fourth Ghana Finance Innovation Awards (GFIA) in Accra. A statement issued by UMB Bank and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Mr Awuah was nominated to be the recipient of the Finance Personality of the Year based on his envia

Accra, Oct. 23, GNA - Mr John Awuah, Chief Executive Officer, Universal Merchant Bank (UMB), has been adjudged the Finance Personality of the Year, at the just ended fourth Ghana Finance Innovation Awards (GFIA) in Accra.

A statement issued by UMB Bank and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Mr Awuah was nominated to be the recipient of the Finance Personality of the Year based on his enviable track record and shrewd leadership at UMB.

It said the award criteria was based on his huge contribution and many years of experience in areas such as financial control, regulatory reporting, credit control, performance management, taxation, market risk monitoring, financial accounting, operational risk and corporate strategy.

The statement said the bank was also adjudged the Best Customer Experience award.

It said in the past year, the CEO of UMB has championed a myriad of forward-thinking physical and digital innovations that have significantly improved the way the bank operates and enhanced its profitability.

It said notable amongst these achievements are the impressive financial performance of the bank in 2017 as Profit Before Tax was in excess of 150 per cent over the performance recorded in the previous year, 2016.

It said also in the digital mobile banking space, Mr Awuah spearheaded the successful introduction of the bank’s mobile banking application in 2018,- UMB SpeedApp, which has since become one of the top finance application in the industry following its official media launch in February 2018.

It said the convenient services and features on the UMB SpeedApp were available to both customers and non-customers and many users have resorted to transacting on the mobile platform as against visiting the bank’s various branches nationwide to do business.

It said the introduction of the mobile application was in line with the bank’s focus of digitising the banking experiences of its existing customers as well as potential customers.

The statement said in his interaction with the media on the night, the CEO of UMB expressed his appreciation for the honour bestowed on him and dedicated the award to the loyal customers of the bank and every member of staff at UMB for their commitment to work.

It noted that the fourth Ghana Finance Innovation Awards (GFIA) is an event meant to recognise leading, finance experts, teams and top finance organizations whose outstanding leadership and practices have elevated the standards of accountability within the profession, showcased brilliancy in managing organizations' wealth as well as promoting economic growth.

UMB Bank (UMB) is a full-service financial institution specialising in customized banking products and services.

It opened on March 15, 1972 and is a leading Ghanaian indigenous bank with considerable financial expertise.

UMB is recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative use of technology, and distinctive banking solutions.

UMB currently has 36 branches, three UMB Centres for Businesses, One UMB Public Private Partnership (PPP) Incubator Centre and a vast network of ATMs.

