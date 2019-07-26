news, story, article

By Julius K. Satsi, GNA

Accra, July 26, GNA - Tullow Oil Ghana has joined forces with two other institutions to mentor Human Resource (HR) practitioners with the competencies required to climb higher the professional ladder.

Tullow is therefore partnering the Institute of Human Resource Management Practitioners (IHRMP) and the China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) Africa to mentor 23 young professionals to better deliver in the HR profession over a period of 12 months.

Mrs Irene Asare, Tullow Business Services Director, said the programme was an initiative of Tullow Ghana to intensify the local content policy by investing in human capital to ensure that Ghanaians could take up roles expatriates occupy.

She said “As an organisation, we want to ensure that we transform Ghana and the people in it and we will feel that one of the best places to start with is in the HR profession”.

She said the programme, which was first launched in 2017 took into consideration the future of work and as such prepare mentees to align with the future in terms of enhancement of technology and the emerging trends.

Mrs Asare said change was really needed to be able to face the future of the HR profession, urging the mentees of the programme to recognise that change begins with each individual.

She said there was the need for every individual to have a goal, stay focused in the programme because everyone would have a unique goal, demanding various energies to achieve.

She urged the HR Mentoring programme beneficiaries to be willing to sacrifice all they could to ensure that they made the best out of the programme to become better HR practitioners.

Mrs Asare said previous beneficiary of the mentoring programme were already impacting their organisations positively with the skills and knowledge gained.

Mr Kweku Awotwi, Tullow Managing Director, said testimonies from the first cohort indicates that the programme was on a solid footing and set for a great future.

He said partnership with the CEIBS had given a great boost to the programme since they were one of the best institutions for executive training across the globe.

He said the programme was an effort that reflected one of the pillars of Tullow in terms of its vision of being the leading oil and gas company in Africa thus becoming a progressive company.

Mr Awotwi said the company had restructured its operations in the form of agility, capability and technology in an effort to achieve its vision of a world, where the future of work was gradually changing.

On his part, Mr Ebenezer Agettor, the Executive Director of the IHRMP, said due to the impact of the initial programme, members of the Institute were waiting in eagerness for the commencement of the second edition.

He said this year’s programme had been flavoured with CEIBS coming on board with high expertise in executive training, describing it as a very welcomed addition.

He said the programme would afford mentees to receive guidance from very seasoned HR practitioners, urging them to grab the opportunity entirely to make the most out of it.

Professor Matthew Tsamenyi, the Executive Director of CEIBS Africa in his remark, said his institute had always believed in developing human talents and hence its partnership with the programme.

He assured that the mentees would become better HR professionals at the end of the 12 months period, as they would be exposed to global network of professionals amidst innovative lessons offered by the institution.

GNA