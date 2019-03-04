news, story, article

Accra, March 4, GNA - The Total Startupper of the year Challenge, an initiative of the Total Group to support business creation and development in African countries and the rest of the world has awarded three young entrepreneurs.

A statement from Total Petroleum Ghana Limited copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday said the three winners of the initiative were Eunice Kloe with the Project Bidigreen, Naomi Boachie-Yiadom with the WESHEA Growth Project and Alice Amoako with the Autism Aid App.

The statement said Eunice Kloe, Bidigreen, Project Bidigreen aimed at solving the problem of deforestation in rural urban communities with charcoal production from crop waste.

It said Naomi Boachie-Yiadom’s WESHEA Growth Project aimed to plant their ingredients in their own farm to ensure quality, develop a natural makeup collection and launch a marketing campaign that would make WESHEA the world’s most prestigious African cosmetic brand.

The statement added that Alice Amoako’s Autism Aid App aimed at enhancing social inclusion for children with Autism through promoting Autism awareness, providing a communication learning tool for the children and serve as a helpline system that provides healthcare for the kids.

It said: “The winner receives an award of GH¢90,000.00, the first runner up receives an amount of GH¢54,000.00 and the second runner up received GH¢36,000.00, totalling GH¢180,000.00 to develop their project.

They will also receive personalized support and coaching from local business leaders, and a communications campaign to publicize their project,” it added.

The statement said the winner of the Top Female Entrepreneur award, a new addition to the 2018-2019 Challenge to support women in business was Eunice Kloe with the Project Bidigreen.

The statement noted that the 2018-2019 Startupper of the Year by Total Challenge, held simultaneously in 55 countries reaffirms Total’s commitment to social and economic development in host countries worldwide.

It noted that the second Startupper of the Year by Total Challenge received nearly 50,000 entries, of which more than 15,000 were fully completed adding that in all, 825 finalists presented their projects to a jury of experts, with 165 winning prises.

The first prise winner in each country will see their project presented to the international grand juries that will pick the six Grand Winners from all 55 countries.

Total Petroleum Ghana Limited is ISO 9001:2015 certified and its respect for quality, standards, achievements and safety has propelled it to the forefront of the Ghanaian Petroleum Industry.

