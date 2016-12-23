As part of celebrations for the festive season, Tigo, is offering free nightlong YouTube browsing for its customers from December 25 to December 31.

Accra, Dec. 23, GNA - As part of celebrations for the festive season, Tigo, is offering free nightlong YouTube browsing for its customers from December 25 to December 31.



The offer starts from 1200 hours to 0400 hours for the seven -day Christmas and New Year’s Day promotion.

Speaking on the rationale for the offer, the Chief Commercial Officer, Tara Squire, explained that Christmas was particularly an exciting time for people as both parents and children were on break from work and school.

They therefore spend a lot of time with friends and families or stay at home to relax.

“This is a fantastic time for our customers to stream and watch anything they want, right from Christmas carols to their favourite holiday movies. In 2016, Tigo did several major network improvement projects to ensure a reliable and resilient network; that is able to particularly support the data needs of our customers.

“We are happy about the impact of these projects and want…to share in the excitement with our customers,” he revealed.

He added that for high data traffic areas such as Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi, Tigo had increased the cell sites in such areas to meet their demands and also ease congestion.

Tara Squire assured Tigo customers that 2017 will be fantastic as Tigo plans to further strengthen its network for data users and will introduce more integrated products that will drive heavy data usage including streaming and downloading on YouTube and social media.

Customers can unlock the exciting freebie by spending GH₵2 on Tigo daily. They can stream anything on YouTube at no extra charges.

