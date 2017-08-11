By Josephine Nyarkoh, GNA Kumasi, Aug 11, GNA – The government has received thumps up for its drive to grow the economy through ambitious agricultural revolution and industrialization. The Methodist Bishop of Kumasi, the Right Reverend Christopher Nyarko Andam, said this was a right step and pledged the church’s strong support. He said as a church, they were not only interested in the spiri

Kumasi, Aug 11, GNA – The government has received thumps up for its drive to grow the economy through ambitious agricultural revolution and industrialization.

The Methodist Bishop of Kumasi, the Right Reverend Christopher Nyarko Andam, said this was a right step and pledged the church’s strong support.

He said as a church, they were not only interested in the spiritual healing and development of the people but equally eager to see them, become economically empowered.

He was speaking at a press conference held in Kumasi to herald this year’s annual prophetic and healing convention of the diocesan church.

The five-day convention would be held under the chosen theme, “Expanding the Kingdom of God: the Holy Spirit factor”.

The goal is to assist its members to renew their faith and promote their spiritual growth.

The event would also provide the platform to educate the church members on their civic responsibilities and motivate them to find space to contribute to the development of the nation.

Bishop Andam said the church found it heartwarming the government’s determination to create jobs and wealth, and ensure food security through its “one district, one factory policy” and “Planting for food and jobs” initiative.

He said they were absolutely convinced that the successful implementation of these “wonderful plans” would help to make the economy more robust and resilient.

He indicated that they had embraced the agenda for skills development and job creation by implementing various interventions under the Methodist Development and Relief Services to create employment for the youth.

He added that the church through collaboration with the Rural Enterprises Programme, had established a rural technology facility at Offinso, to support members to go into self-wage employment.

