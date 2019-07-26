news, story, article

By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA

Wa, July 26, GNA – Mr. Samuel Zan Akologo, Executive Secretary of Caritas Ghana has stated that even though there is no excuse for corruption, a sustainable pension scheme is however critical in mitigating corruption in Ghana.

He noted that if public office holders were assured of a dignified pension scheme, it would go a long way to reduce their urge to engage in corrupt practices.

Mr. Akologo stated this in Wa during the maiden anti-corruption quiz competition between the integrity clubs of Sing M/A Primary and Fielmuo T. I. Ahmadiyyah Primary Schools in the Wa Municipality and Sissala West District of the Upper West Region respectively.

The Caritas Ghana Executive Director also highlighted the need for pension contributions not to be tampered, this resulted in delays in processing of claims which often leads to destitution among some retirees.

He said the lack of descent jobs was also a contributory factor to the corruption canker and appealed to government and private employers to create descent jobs for the citizenry, adding, it would enable people to hold their integrity high and eschew corruption for the betterment of society.

Mr. Akologo pointed out that the menace of corruption needed a multi stakeholder collaborative approach including faith-based organisations, hence the basis for the establishment of the Interfaith Alliance known as Forum for Actions on Inclusion, Transparency and Harmony (FAITH).

Members of FAITH include the Office of the National Chief Imam (ONCI); Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Churches (GPCC); Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference (GCBC); Marshallan Relief and Development Services (MAREDES); Federation of Muslim Women Association in Ghana (FOMWAG) and Caritas Ghana.

In their effort to help reduce corruption in Ghana, FAITH has initiated a project dubbed “Interfaith Shaping Hearts, Attitudes and Mindset to End Corruption in Ghana” or “I-SHAME Corruption in Ghana” for short.

The project is being funded by STAR Ghana Foundation with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) partnering in the implementation.

Madam Patience Sally Kuma, Upper West Regional Director of NCCE, noted that the “I-SHAME Corruption in Ghana” project was intended to address the attitudes and mindsets that tended to perpetuate acts of corruption in society.

She said the project long time goal was to create a new generation of Ghanaian “with zero tolerance for corruption through civic education” by way of establishing Integrity Clubs in basic schools across ten regions of Ghana and reorienting the pupils to understand the dangers of corruption to society.

These clubs are being trained with the Anti-Corruption Training Manual and quarterly competitions such as quizzes, debates and essay writing among others are organised to test the understanding of club members on corruption and to whip up their interest in the project.

Fiemuo T. I. Ahmadiyyah Primary School won the quiz competition by scoring a total of 44 points in three rounds to beat Sing M/A Primary who scored 35 points.

For their winning Prize, Fielmuo T. I. Ahmadiyyah received three boxes of pens, one bundle of exercise books, one Advance Learners Dictionary and a cash amount of GHȼ 150.00.

Sing M/A primary also carried away one box of pens, one bundle of exercise books, one Advance Learners Dictionary and a cash amount of GHȼ 150.00 as their prize.

