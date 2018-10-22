By Julius K. Satsi, GNA Accra, Oct.22, GNA - Three student entrepreneurs have received GH¢4,500.00 seed money to start their business ideas following a business pitch programme organised by the Women’s Commission of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA). The business pitch was part of a three-day business week activity dubbed ‘Ignite Your Idea’ observed under auspices of th

Accra, Oct.22, GNA - Three student entrepreneurs have received GH¢4,500.00 seed money to start their business ideas following a business pitch programme organised by the Women’s Commission of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

The business pitch was part of a three-day business week activity dubbed ‘Ignite Your Idea’ observed under auspices of the Student’s Representative Council (SRC) through the Women’s Commission to support individuals and groups with business ideas in realising them.

The keenly contested business pitch saw the three businesses emerged as the best out of the nine, which pitched their ideas to a panel of three judges.

The Griin Heat Technology, producers of charcoal using waste materials such as coconut husk, emerged as the ultimate winner walking home with GH¢2,000.00.

Podash, a business that seeks to make black healthy soap from cocoa pod, emerged as the first runner up and went away with GH¢1,500.00 while 360 Salon, a business that seeks to build an app to link all salons with customers emerged as the second runner up departing with GH¢1,000.00 as seed capital.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency after receiving the ultimate prize, Mr Richard Fosu, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Griin Heat Technology, said the company was committed to bringing a lasting solution to the waste management problems in the country.

He said one way identified by the company was to convert waste into efficient cooking energy for Ghanaians and that the award would be used to acquire more machinery and gather more raw materials for production.

Ms Hilda Nyarkoa, the Women’s Commissioner of the UPSA, said her office was committed to helping to unleash business ideas stacked in the minds of women in the school.

She said the activity was part of the SRC’s business week celebration in partnership with the University’s Faculty of Management and Business Incubator, Nickel Keynesbury, Soronko Academy, IDEA Africa, and MTN among others.

Ms Nyarkoa said the UPSA SRC sponsored the prize for the winner and the first runner up while Nickel Keynesbury, a leading premium investment bank supported the second runner up.

She said the Management had adopted the initiative and pledged to take it up even after the current SRC leadership had completed their courses of study.

Mr Andrews Ayiku, the Manager of the University’s Business Incubator, said all the nine businesses would be taken through the incubator programme for the next six months to fine-tune their business to stand the test of time.

