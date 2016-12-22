Standard Chartered Bank has announced the appointment of Kweku Nimfah-Essuman as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited, effective October 1

Accra, Dec. 22, GNA - Standard Chartered Bank has announced the appointment of Kweku Nimfah-Essuman as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited, effective October 1.

Nimfah-Essuman joined the Bank in 2005 and has held senior roles spanning Regulatory Reporting, Controls and more recently Financial Controller in Ghana.

In his most recent role; Mr Nimfah-Essuman has provided leadership and played a critical role in the delivery of financial controls and maintenance of high standards in financial and regulatory reporting in addition to tax risk management.

Mr Nimfah-Essuman has also undertaken a short term assignment with Group Finance in the UK.

Prior to joining Standard Chartered Ghana Limited, he worked with the Banking Supervision Department of The Bank of Ghana as a Bank Examiner where he led teams to review and examine most of the banks in Ghana.

He also worked with Deloitte and Touché, Ghana as an Auditor.

With more than 18 years’ experience in finance, accounting and auditing, Kweku brings considerable wealth of experience and depth to this role and will be expected to lead the strategic business agenda for Finance in Ghana.

GNA