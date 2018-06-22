By J.Y Owusu, GNA Winneba (C/R), June 22, GNA - About 50 SSNIT Pensioners living in and around Winneba dealing with the Akyempim Rural Bank in the Central Region, have recommended the managements of the Akyempim Rural Bank and SSNIT for their excellent team work. According to the Pensioners, their respective monthly Pension pay packets were unexpectedly delayed for a couple of months due to Tech

Winneba (C/R), June 22, GNA - About 50 SSNIT Pensioners living in and around Winneba dealing with the Akyempim Rural Bank in the Central Region, have recommended the managements of the Akyempim Rural Bank and SSNIT for their excellent team work.

According to the Pensioners, their respective monthly Pension pay packets were unexpectedly delayed for a couple of months due to Technical fault allegedly caused by the former management of the Bank.

The Technical hitch was discovered by Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) in March this year, resulting in the suspension of the payment of the affected Pensioners April and May salaries.

However, through effective team work coupled with co-operation and mutual understanding, managements of the two organizations have been able to successfully solve the challenge to restore the confidence and trust the affected Pensioners reposed in both the SSNIT and the Akyempim rural bank.

Mr. Joseph Yaw Owusu, a spokesperson for the affected pensioners, told the Ghana News Agency that during the period in question management of the bank were able to put in place a mechanism under which the affected pensioners were given parts of their respective monthly salaries till the situation improved.

He said when the worried pensioners who have then gathered at the University of Education`s north campus branch of the bank to collect their June salaries heard the news they welcomed it with great jubilation.

Mr. Owusu, retired media personnel, on behalf of the pensioners appealed to the management of the bank to ensure that nothing of that sort happens to the Pensioners again.

Commenting on the issue later, Mr. Stephen Kwesi Bedu, current general management of the Akyempim rural bank, also expressed his appreciation to SSNIT and the Apex bank for their immense contributions towards resolving the challenge in good time.

He assured the pensioners that such mistake will never occur again adding that, the current board and management of the Bank would continue to protect their interest at all times.

It will be recalled that, during the crisis period, a group of people perceived to be unfriendly to the Akyempim rural Bank, allegedly used SSNIT as a cloak to instigate the affected Pensioners to withdraw all their monetary transactions with the Akyempim rural bank and register with new Banking Institutions.

The move, however, did not yield any fruitful result because a good number of the affected Pensioners were currently serving various financial-supporting terms with the Bank.

