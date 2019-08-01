news, story, article

By Dorothy Frances Ward, GNA

Kumasi, Aug. 1, GNA – Solidaridad, an international solution-oriented civil society organization, is implementing a five-year project to strengthen and deepen the understanding of local community farmers in climate change.

The Ghana Dedicated Grant Mechanism (G-DGM) project, which is being supported by the World Bank, aimed at building capacities of local farmers to promote linkages in land use and management of forest resources to reduce forest loses.

Mr Philip Kankam, Coordinator of MASO Cocoa Academy, a training project, being implemented by Solidaridad, who made this known said the project which started in 2017, would end by 2022.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony for 1,300 youth who have completed a three year training programme in cocoa production, in the Adansi South District, at New Edubiase, he said the G-DGM project, also aimed at promoting sustainable cocoa production.

Mr Kankam said the focus of Solidaridad was to help create sustainable environment for increased cocoa production in West Africa, and Ghana in particular.

The organization had partnered some key institutions and organizations in the sector to hold consultations on appropriate reforms to ensure land tenure security and in-farm planted tree ownership for cocoa farmers.

He said the lack of policies on land tenure and tree ownership hindered the adoption and implementation of smart and sustainable land use interventions.

Mr. Kankam advised the youth to take advantage of the Next Generation Youth in Cocoa Programme (MASO) to acquire entrepreneurial skills and support the cocoa sector in their various communities.

He pledged Solidaridad’s continued efforts to transform markets to make them sustainable.

GNA