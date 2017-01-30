By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA Cape Coast, Jan. 30, GNA - Six persons have picked nomination forms to contest the Council of State representative position in the Central Region at the close of filing at the Electoral Commission's office. They are Nana Appiah Nuamah II, Omanhene of Twifo Mampong and Vice President of the Regional House of Chiefs who is also an Educationist, Okatakyi Dr Amanfi Vll, Lect

Cape Coast, Jan. 30, GNA - Six persons have picked nomination forms to contest the Council of State representative position in the Central Region at the close of filing at the Electoral Commission's office.

They are Nana Appiah Nuamah II, Omanhene of Twifo Mampong and Vice President of the Regional House of Chiefs who is also an Educationist, Okatakyi Dr Amanfi Vll, Lecturer and Omanhen of Asebu Traditional area and Neenyi Ghartey VIl, Omanhen of the Effutu-Traditional area.

The rest are Samuel Nana Brew-Butler, Board Member of the University of Cape Coast and a management scientist, Mr George Frempong, Regional Co-ordinator for Inclusive Education at the Ghana Education Service and Professor Ato Essuman, an Associate Professor of Education and Development.

Mrs Philomena Adusei, Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), told the Ghana News Agency that 10 people picked nomination forms but only six filed as of the close of nominations.

She said 40 people; two from the 20 districts of the Region were expected to form an electoral college to decide through voting, who would represent the Region on the Council.

The election would be held on Thursday February 9.

The Council of State serves as the advisory body to the President.

