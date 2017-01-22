Accra, Jan. 22, GNA - Siemens Oil and Gas Limited, Ghana has launched an Oil and Gas sector training programme to help build local capacity in the energy sector as its commitment to assisting Ghana to meet her expanding energy needs. The training programme, developed by Siemens Oil and Gas Equipment Ltd, together with its Joint Venture Partner Draper Oil and Gas, aims to deliver training to selec

Accra, Jan. 22, GNA - Siemens Oil and Gas Limited, Ghana has launched an Oil and Gas sector training programme to help build local capacity in the energy sector as its commitment to assisting Ghana to meet her expanding energy needs.



The training programme, developed by Siemens Oil and Gas Equipment Ltd, together with its Joint Venture Partner Draper Oil and Gas, aims to deliver training to selected individuals with the purpose of helping to build Ghana’s human capital.

The nine-month training programme, which commenced in October, 2016 is in collaboration with the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and the Petroleum Commission (PC) and is set to be completed by June 2017.

The programme marks another firm commitment by Siemens to Ghana’s economic renaissance and satisfies requirements for Local Content Guidelines for the upstream oil and gas sector.

Altogether, 16 participants including three current employees of Siemens Oil and Gas Ltd with various specialties in engineering were shortlisted from the over 300 applications received from across the country.

“We consider this investment in skills development and knowledge transfer of know-how from Siemens into Ghanaian local content development more than just corporate social responsibility.

“It is also a sustainable and viable investment into job creation and the strengthening of this critical sector of Ghana’s economy,” Mr Edmund Acheampong, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Siemens Oil and Gas Limited, Ghana.

“We firmly believe that sustainable business growth lies intrinsically in developing society. Beyond providing training for these young Ghanaian professionals, Siemens, in collaboration with its local partners in Oil and Gas, will offer additional employment to three outstanding participants in varied capacities after they complete,” he said.

Mr Achempong said Ghana was one of Siemens’ key markets and “we want our people to know we are here to stay and contribute to the growth of the economy.”

Mr Alex Mould, the CEO of GNPC, said the Local Content Law provided opportunities for local firms in the oil and gas sector which some foreign companies would want to exploit using local and indigenous enterprises to do their bidding.

He, therefore, urged local companies not to be a front for foreign companies in Ghana's Oil and Gas sector but build capacity to enjoy the benefits that the content law provided.

He said the Local Content Law allowed local companies to have a greater stake in running oil and gas companies rather than going for the minimum threshold of a five per cent stake in oil and gas companies operating in the country.

Siemens, which is currently active in over 200 countries, has a 156-year track record in engineering excellence, innovation, quality and reliability in Africa.

In 2016 Siemens announced several investment projects for Ghana’s energy sector through the provision of infrastructure as well as genuine and sustainable social upliftment.

GNA