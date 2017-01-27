By Francis Ameyibor, GNA Accra, Jan. 27, GNA – The SIC Insurance took a strategic leap on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) trading session as it shares went up by 7.1 per cent to close at GH¢0.15 per share. Societe Generale also rose by 1.5 per cent to close at GH¢0.67 per share whiles the GCB Bank edged by 0.5 per cent to close at GH¢3.90 per share, Nordea Capital Investment Stock Marke

By Francis Ameyibor, GNA

Accra, Jan. 27, GNA – The SIC Insurance took a strategic leap on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) trading session as it shares went up by 7.1 per cent to close at GH¢0.15 per share.

Societe Generale also rose by 1.5 per cent to close at GH¢0.67 per share whiles the GCB Bank edged by 0.5 per cent to close at GH¢3.90 per share, Nordea Capital Investment Stock Market analysis made available to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, on Friday depicted.

According to the Nordea Capital Investment Stock Market analysis HFC Bank lost 4 per cent to close at GH¢0.72 per share.

Volume traded for the session hit 179,034 shares which were value at GH¢174,045.71.

According to Nordea Capital Investment Stock Market Analysis, the benchmark GSE-Composite Index inched up by 0.02 per cent to close at 1,767.1 points whilst the GSE-Financial Stock Index also edged by 0.03 per cent to close at 1,652.7 points.

The bourse closed as transactions were recorded in 12 equities with four price changes, in an advance to decline ratio of 3:1, with all the market movers from the financial sector.

The Nordea Income Growth Fund is priced at GH¢0.2846 with a year-to-date return of 3.53 per cent.

On the interbank market, the Cedi rose against two of its major trading currencies; it inched by 0.03 per cent against the US Dollar at a mid-rate of GH¢4.2681; lost 0.4 per cent against the Euro at a mid-rate of GH¢4.5625; and edged 0.1 per cent against the Pound Sterling at a mid-rate of GH¢5.3710.

Nordea Capital is an investment bank, licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and offers a comprehensive range of services in asset management, research and strategy, corporate finance and private equity to institutional, corporate and private clients.

Nordea Capital is dedicated to growing and preserving client assets and building trust, in partnership with financial professionals and institutions worldwide.

The GSE is the principal stock exchange of Ghana. The exchange was incorporated in July 1989 with trading commencing in 1990.

It currently lists 42 equities from 37 companies and two corporate bonds. All types of securities can be listed.

Criteria for listing include capital adequacy, profitability, spread of shares, years of existence and management efficiency.

GNA