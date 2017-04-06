By Samuel Akapule, GNA Bolgatanga, April 6, GNA - The Northern Youth for Peace and Development Association (NYUPED) has appealed to government to apply similar pricing methods as is being done with cocoa to the shea nut and cotton sector. The group, which operates in the three northern regions, said this would raise earnings of farmers, bring uniform development and help bridge the development g

By Samuel Akapule, GNA



Bolgatanga, April 6, GNA - The Northern Youth for Peace and Development Association (NYUPED) has appealed to government to apply similar pricing methods as is being done with cocoa to the shea nut and cotton sector.

The group, which operates in the three northern regions, said this would raise earnings of farmers, bring uniform development and help bridge the development gap between the southern and the northern parts of the country.

NYUPED made the call when they organized a press conference in Bolgatanga on Wednesday to launch the 2017 edition of the NYUPED National Achievers Awards slated for 28th October 2017 at the Jubilee Park in the Upper East Region.

Prince Hardi Adams, the Executive Director of NYUPED, who read the statement on behalf of the Group, said the price paid to cocoa farmers was not determined by buyers and middlemen as it is with shea nut farmers.

“Cocoa prices are set and announced by the Ghana Cocoa Board and this policy has ensured the quality and quantity of the country’s cocoa production, which has become the golden pod of our national economy. We equally call on Government to, without delay, establish a similar marketing board for shea nuts and cotton modelled on the Cocoa Board and its Cocoa Marketing Company”.

The group said the value of shea nut is equally as important as cocoa and could contribute significantly to the growth of the economy if government attached equal attention to the sector.

They also called on the Government to continue the mango plantation initiative embarked upon by the previous government and said the mango farms was one of the best non-traditional export commodities in the three northern regions and had the greatest potential of contributing to the reduction of unemployment.

Whilst commending government for its announcement on a number of interventions such as the construction of a railway from Accra to Paga, the One Village One Dam; One Factory One District project and one million dollars for each constituency among others, the NYUPED said there is the urgent need for Government to speed up the process.

“These interventions will not only help curb rural urban migration, decongest our cities and reduce the unemployment rate among the youth, but will also help open up the country to our neighbouring countries like Burkina Faso, Togo, Niger to help boost the growth of the economy as well as arrest the negative effects of heavy trucks on our roads.”

In all 24 distinguished and eminent personalities who have been nominated by the Governing Council and approved by the Youth Delegates Congress are expected to be honoured to serve as an inspiration to the youth to also aspire higher and contribute significantly to national development.

GNA