Mr Joseph Amoah, the District Chief Executive (DCE) said the district would continue improving the social and economic fortunes of its inhabitants and called on all to support the vision and mission of the assembly for growth.

“We want to become the preferred gateway to the Western Region with enhanced economic opportunities within a liveable environment”, he said, during their turn of the Ministry of Information initiated Town hall meeting at Shama.

The DCE said the economic structure of the district has been divided into three broad sectors of services, agriculture and manufacturing, based on their contribution to total employment.

Mr Amoah said under the planting for Food and Jobs, a total of 497 farmers were registered in 2018 as compared to 295 registered in 2017, comprising 367 males and 130 females.

He said main commodities under the Planting for Food & Jobs are: Maize, Vegetables, Rice, Cassava, Coconut, Oil Palm and Cocoa.

He said the Assembly supported the development of a fisheries co-management plan, under the fisheries management estuary in the District Medium Term Plan, with a 15 member management Committee from 11 communities, to spearhead fisheries management activities in the Pra estuary.

The DCE said the district, in collaboration with Friends of the Nations, had provided life jackets to support transportation on the Pra River, as well as the setting up of nine Landing Beach Committees.

The issue of fall army worm had been extensively dealt with by the timely intervention of the District Agriculture Department, with 269 ha (672acre) recovered through the supply of chemicals such as Viper 45 and Azadirachtin (Neemazole).

On education, he said the number of pupils on the school feeding had increased, infrastructure enhanced to accommodate more people under the free senior high school programme.

A total of 1, 804 were freely registered for the BECE with numerous projects undertaken to raise the level of education in the district.

The Business Advisory Centre, in collaboration with the Shama Co-operative Credit Union (SHACCU), disbursed an amount of GH¢352,400.00 of the Matching Grant Fund from the Rural Enterprises Programme to 53 selected beneficiaries and facilitated an entrepreneurship seminar at the Faculty of Applied Arts and Technology of TTU for some selected youth in the districts.

Under the one district, one factory concept, he said the district has instituted the District Implementation Team (DIT) for the 1D1F initiative with two companies recommended for 1D1F- Twyford Company and Palm Oil Processing Company.

The District Chief Executive hinted of an investment tour to Italy and Albania to woo investors to invest in the District.

He said the fight against galamsey had been given a boost with the inauguration of a District Committee against Illegal Mining (DCIM), which has seized four machines and destroyed them in the process.

He said the District has selected about 55 youth to be trained under the Alternative Livelihood Programme at UMAT.

Meanwhile, the nation builders’ corp programme selected 768 Candidates to be interviewed for job placement in the various modules.

The assembly improved its revenue base to 21 per cent from GH¢1,434,117.52 in 2017 to GH¢2,793,143.13 as at mid-year, 2018.

The district has enrolled 30 more communities with a total of 311 qualified household beneficiaries yet to be enrolled onto the E-Zwich platform, under the livelihood empowerment programme.

Mr Amoah said the security situation in the area has enhanced through the Installation of 110 Led Panel Street lights and 212 Photocell luminal complete street light across the communities, as well as the rehabilitation of the Magistrate Court Premises.

The DCE said roads, parks, community centres and drainage as well as resettlement of some communities were on the agenda of the assembly and would work hard to deliver on its mandate.

The assembly, notwithstanding the challenges of Inadequate Revenue, youth unemployment, chieftaincy disputes and traffic indiscipline, would endeavour to facilitate industrialization to create employment, enhance technical skills and vocational training for the youth.

“We have submitted proposal for a sea defense at Shama, Apo-awuna and a plan to decongest the district.”

Mr Armstrong Asmah, the Western Regional Director of the Information Services, recounted the various socio-economic interventions to build Ghana beyond aid.

He said the town hall meetings have been created to solicit the views of the citizenry on development and growth.

