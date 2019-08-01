news, story, article

By Edmund Quaynor, GNA

Kumasi, Aug. 1, GNA - The Seed Producers Association of Ghana (SEEDPAG) have been called to work closely with the National Seed Trade Association of Ghana (NASTAG) to protect the interest of the private seed sector.

Mr Thomas Havor, the Acting General Secretary of SEEDPAG, made the appeal at the opening of the Second National Congress of SEEDPAG held at Kumasi.

The congress, which is the second to be organized in the 30 years history of the Association, was attended by over 24 delegates from all branches of the Association across the country.

The two-day congress would end with the election of a new national executive to take over from the current leadership of the Association who were elected at the last congress ten years ago.

Mr Havor urged the leadership of the Association at the regional branches to identify the challenges facing members of their branch and help find lasting solutions to them.

He also urged members of the Association to join working groups and teams to take advantage of the current opportunities available in the agriculture sector of the country.

Mr Patrick Adintinga Appullah, the outgoing National President of the Association, enumerated a list of achievements by his administration for the past ten years including support for the passage of the Plant and Fertilizer Act of the country which regulates the seed industry and the harmonization of the Ghana seed regulations with that of the Economic Community of West Africa.

He urged the incoming national executive to ensure the effective reorganization and repositioning of the Association to be a major force in the seed trade in the country.

GNA