Accra, April 7, GNA - The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has suspended the licence of EM Capital Partners Limited, an investment advisor, for breaching some provisions in the Securities Industry Act, 2016 (Act 929).

A statement signed by the Acting Director-General of the Commission, Mr Alexander Williams and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday, said the EM Capital Partners also breached the Commission’s Regulations, LI. 1723 of 2003.

‘‘In view of the breaches, the SEC hereby suspends EM Capital Partners’ licence for operating within the Securities Industry pursuant to Section 122(2) (b) (vii) of the Securities Industry Act,’’ it said.

The statement said the suspension takes effect from April 7, 2017 for three months and thus, warned individuals and businesses that transact business with the company does so at their own risk.

The Commission is a statutory body set up by the Act to regulate and promote the growth of development of an efficient, fair and transparent securities market in which investors and the integrity of the market are protected.

It also ensures the maintenance and surveillance over the activities in the securities industry for an orderly, fair and equitable dealings in securities, as well as the licensing of all market operators and collective market schemes (unit trusts and mutual funds)

