Tema, Aug 22, GNA – RMG Ghana Limited and Detia Degesch Group have held a training workshop on fumigation for staff of Quality Control Division of the Ghana Cocoa Board (Cocobod).

The over 80 participants, drawn from the Kaase, Takoradi and Tema Ports were taking through a series of lectures on how to handle chemical products of RMG Ghana Ltd and Detia Degesch Group.

The workshop formed part of a series of training programme designed by RMG Ghana Ltd and Detia Group to reach out to their clients.

RMG Ghana Ltd is one of the major companies within the agricultural industry of Ghana with all its products offered to the farmer sourced from research and development intensive manufacturers across the globe.

Mr Nyarko Dela, Marketing Manager, RMG Ghana Ltd, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema said the Company offered a broad range of solution oriented agricultural inputs to the farmer including; high value hybrid seeds that increased productivity and assured high level of yield for the farmer.

He said RMG Ghana Ltd also offered agronomic and technical services to farmers, up to date customer service to all distribution networks, ensuring the product offered the customer/farmer was highly beneficial in terms of wealth creation.

He said as part of their mandate, the workshop was part of their training programme that they were undertaking for their major clients in the country and the training programme was on the best use of aluminium phosphide on stored products.

He mentioned that the chemical products included; phostoxin bag, degesch plate and phostoxin tablets, which were all for fumigation and the objective of the training programme was to equip their clients on how to effectively use the products to prevent the needless accidents.

Mr Baidur Grunt, Head of International Sales Vice President of Detia Degesch Group, said the Group was the leading provider of aluminium and magnesium phosphide insecticides for a sustainable protection of harvest in silos, warehouses and ships.

“We offer practicable and effective solutions against pest infestation for durable food products, such as grain, cocoa, coffee, nuts pulses as well as tobacco during storage, shipment, and further processing,” he said.

