Accra, Dec. 23, GNA - The Revenue Intelligence (RI), anti-revenue and economic fraud organisation, says it has intelligence that some importers doing business in Togo, Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast, are smuggling in goods mostly cosmetics, thus invading tax.



This followed the complaints of some traders, who use the legitimate means to bring in the goods to the country but noticed that they cannot sell their products at the expected prices because the smugglers flood the market with the same merchandise and sell them at cheap prices.

Mr Anas Mohammed, Director, Monitoring of the RI told the Ghana News Agency in Accra that this compelled the RI to monitor the smuggling routes to discover the modus operandi.

He said during the monitoring it was revealed that the smuggling of products were on a large scale than anticipated including large quantities of soap, oil and provisions.

Mr Mohammed said it would make the full report available to the security organisations to take action because the act was undermining the national economy and the interest of the State

