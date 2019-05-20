news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Dunkwa (C/R), May 20, GNA - Nana Agyei Nkyiriyeh II, Chief of New Obuase in the Central Region has called on government to rehabilitate the deplorable roads in the area to promote the planting for export and rural development programme.

He said the poor state of the roads was hindering development in the area.

Nana Nkyiriyeh was addressing a delegation led by Mr Kwaku Asuma Cheremeh, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources (MLNR) to the Denkyira Traditional Council for a ceremony to lift more than one million oil palm seedlings for the 2019 planting season.

The Nursing of Seedlings for Planting project is a Private-Public Partnership between Richie Plantation Limited and MLNR.

Nana Nkyiriyeh II said the roads, if put in good shape would create jobs for the youth as they would shift from illegal mining to farming, in support of the seedlings for planting project, meant to get back the lands destroyed due to mining.

He appealed to the Ministry to collaborate with the Ministry of Agriculture to enhance the project and generate food and income for Ghana.

He said though the ban on small scale mining had been lifted, “it had its own challenges, which was affecting mining in the area” and appealed to government to address the challenges.

“Though the small scale mining ban is lifted, the galemsey challenges are still there and needed to be dealt with so that the licensed ones could work in peace”.

Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremah, said government would ensure that the roads are repaired to ensure easy access.

He said government was keen about their activities, hence the need to restore their lands through the plantations after being destroyed by mining.

The Minister said the yearly project would ensure that palm seedlings were lifted to farmers for planting and called on the traditional leaders to support the project.

He later donated 200 bags of cement to support the renovation of the palace.



GNA