By A.O. Agyekum, GNA Adjen-Kotoku (GAR), Aug. 24, GNA - The rehabilitation of the railway network in the country would create employment opportunities for 750 youth in the society. Mr Joe Ghartey, Minister for Railways Development, said this when he addressed a durbar of the chiefs and people of Adjen-Kotoku and surrounding communities as part of his inspection of Adjen-Kotoku to Nsawam rai

By A.O. Agyekum, GNA

Adjen-Kotoku (GAR), Aug. 24, GNA - The rehabilitation of the railway network in the country would create employment opportunities for 750 youth in the society.

Mr Joe Ghartey, Minister for Railways Development, said this when he addressed a durbar of the chiefs and people of Adjen-Kotoku and surrounding communities as part of his inspection of Adjen-Kotoku to Nsawam rail lines.

He said the rehabilitation works would include the construction of 33 new modern train stations with two to be located at Adjen Kotoku and Nsawam.

Mr Ghartey said the rehabilitation of the rail lines would help in the evacuation of food stuff from the rural areas to the cities and create more jobs for the youth.

He said 14 companies including companies from China and Germany have submitted proposals for the rehabilitation works.

Mr Nii Lamptey Wilkinson, the Ga west Municipal Chief Executive, appealed to the chief and people of Ga West Municipality to stop the construction of illegal structures along the railway lines.

He said the revival of the train services in the country would help generate more money for farmers and traders.

Mr Frank Annor Domporeh, the Nsawam /Adoagyiri Members of Parliament, also used the opportunity to emphasise on the need to halt all unapproved structures along the rail lines.

GNA