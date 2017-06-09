Accra, June 9, GNA - PUMA Energy, an integrated midstream and downstream energy company, on Friday launched a national consumer promotion campaign to commemorate its one year anniversary in Ghana and to also thank loyal customers for contributing to the company’s success. Dubbed “Puma Yenkor Nkoaa Campaign,” it aims at providing clean, high-quality and wonderfully low price fuel as well

Dubbed “Puma Yenkor Nkoaa Campaign,” it aims at providing clean, high-quality and wonderfully low price fuel as well as giveaways to customers.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Myles Bouvier-Baird, the General Manager of PUMA Energy Distribution Limited, said the company was passionate about the provision of high quality fuel to customers.

He said PUMA understands customers’ need of an essential guaranteed, high quality fuel to their businesses, “so we work tirelessly to ensure that whenever you come to us, you leave satisfied”.

“Fuelling journeys is about showing customers the company’s pioneering, passionate and performance driven spirit, delivering authentic customer experiences to make a real difference in the communities we serve,” Mr Bouvier-Baird said.

“Puma Energy is determined to ensure that you are always guaranteed of high quality fuel at extremely competitive prices,” he said, adding that the company was also investing in network expansion to provide customers’ convenience.

Mr Bouvier-Baird noted that from retail to aviation, to business to bunking, PUMA ensures that every customer’s demand was met safely, swiftly, securely and reliably and at a fair price.

“With almost 60 stations nationwide, we are steadily expanding our network to ensure that we bring a quality fuelling experiment at a very completive price closer to you,” he stated.

He said the customer remained the main focus of the company’s business and noted that the campaign required no raffle but guarantees that customers enjoy low prices once they patronise PUMA Energy.

He expressed appreciation to dealers, staff and the GPRTU, and its customers for being part of the PUMA Energy journey and pledged the company’s commitment to continue to deliver to customer’s clean, high-quality fuel at a low price.

Mr Kwesi Amanor, the Deputy General Manager of PUMA Energy Distribution Limited, said the launch was to commemorate the first anniversary of the company and to thank loyal customers for contributing to the successful evolution in Ghana.

He said potential customers were welcomed to come on board saying PUMA Energy was to guarantee that its customers keep going until they reach their respective journeys.

Mr Amanor noted that fuel prices have been reduced drastically at all PUMA service stations across the country, adding that the Puma Yenkor Nkoa Promotion was for everyone; private motorists, commercial drivers, heavy truck dealers, corporate fleets, motorbikes and more.

He said there were no minimum purchase requirements, adding that once customers fuel from the retail station they instantly enjoy the discounted prices.

Puma Energy currently operates in 47 countries across five continents.

GNA