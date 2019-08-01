news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 1, GNA - Mr Vicenç Bosch, the General Manager of GB Foods Africa, has said the company is focused on elevating the taste of Ghanaians by giving them products that would meet their desires.

Speaking at the launch of its new seasoning products called ‘Gino Max’ which consists of ‘Gino Max shrimp with spice’, ‘Gino Max shrimp with pepper’ and ‘Gino Max shrimp’, Mr Bosch said, these flavours would celebrate local flavours as well as meet the tastes of the Ghanaian consumer.

''While Ghanaians love their cuisine, tastes are different, Gino recognizes that each one of us are unique and love our food in our own special way. Gino seasoning has been launched in three variants to celebrate local flavours. All three variants have been crafted using the best ingredients to create mouth-watering Ghanaian dishes'', he said.

Mr Anshul Midha, Marketing Director of GB Foods Africa, said “we have provided these three varieties to celebrate the local flavours of Ghana. Ghanaians love their shrimp and we have provided these varieties to elevate their taste”.

He pledged their commitment to the Ghanaian food market saying they would continue to provide quality to their customers with extensive research often undertaken to meet the diverse tastes of consumers.

GB Foods is a leading multinational company and are producers of the Gino range of foods in Ghana including Gino Rice, Gino Pasta, Gino Tomato Mix, Pomo Rice and Tomato Mix among others.

GNA