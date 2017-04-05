By Daniel A. Ashietey, GNA Sunyani, April 5, GNA - Prices of building materials have witnessed an upward adjustment in the Sunyani Municipality, a Ghana News Agency (GNA) market survey has revealed. A visit to some hardware stores in the Municipality revealed that prices of nails, cement, paints and other building materials kept on increasing. At some of the major stores, the attendants told th

Sunyani, April 5, GNA - Prices of building materials have witnessed an upward adjustment in the Sunyani Municipality, a Ghana News Agency (GNA) market survey has revealed.

A visit to some hardware stores in the Municipality revealed that prices of nails, cement, paints and other building materials kept on increasing.

At some of the major stores, the attendants told the GNA that a bag of cement which used to be sold at GH¢27.00, was currently selling at GH¢35.00.

The current market price of a small container of paint which used to be sold at GH¢45.00 is currently selling at GH¢52.00, while a box of four inches of nails is selling at GH¢45.00. It used to be sold at GH¢35.00.

Mr Oyibo Umar of the Oyibo Umar Hardware, explained that the increment was effected last week and since then sales had gone down.

