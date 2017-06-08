Accra, June 8, GNA - Dr Nii Kotei Dzani, the President of Groupe Ideal, has been adjudged the Most Influential Economist at GUBA 2017 in the UK for his outstanding contribution to the financial sector through his entrepreneurial achievements and job creation. The Influential Economist Award is given to an outstanding individual with unique insight in their line of profession and contributes to th

Accra, June 8, GNA - Dr Nii Kotei Dzani, the President of Groupe Ideal, has been adjudged the Most Influential Economist at GUBA 2017 in the UK for his outstanding contribution to the financial sector through his entrepreneurial achievements and job creation.

The Influential Economist Award is given to an outstanding individual with unique insight in their line of profession and contributes to the financial sector as well as overall sustainable development in the financial business prototypes.

Dr Nii Kotei Dzani is an outstanding Entrepreneur with proven record of success. He is the founder and President of Groupe Ideal, one of the fastest growing business group’s in Ghana.

Born in Lolonya in the Ada District of the Greater Accra Region, Dr Dzani holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Cape Coast, Ghana, an MBA in Corporate Governance and Finance from University of Hull, UK, and an Honorary Doctorate from Oral Roberts University, Oklahoma.

Dr Dzani’s economic contribution and financial knowledge to corporate institutions, SMEs and banking establishments cannot be underestimated.

With a strong passion for the growth of the brand, Dr Dzani has been instrumental in the development and implementation of strategies as well as innovative products and services which had been very much part of the group’s success story in the market.

Dr Dzani has won many awards, including overall best entrepreneur at the entrepreneur foundation of Ghana awards 2016, Emerging Man of the year 2014 by an Accra based VIASAT1 Television, Banking and Finance Entrepreneur for the year 2015 by Entrepreneur Foundation Ghana.

Other awards are Most Outstanding Finance/SME Entrepreneur in West Africa 2015 at the Security Watch Awards in South Africa.

He also led the team through his leadership skills for Ideal Finance, the flagship of the group to win Emerging Brand of the Year 2015 at the CIMG Marketing performance awards under.

In 2016, under his able leadership, Groupe Ideal acquired majority shares in TV Africa, which has consequently been rebranded, equally saving the jobs of over 150 Ghanaians while giving them hope of continental excellence.

Again he took over EZI savings and loan in 2014 and rejuvenated it to now FirsTrust savings and loans.

Dr Dzani’s firmness and intelligence in business has led to the success of Groupe Ideal, which currently has 13 subsidiaries.

The highly esteemed ‘GUBA Black Star Award’ scheme this year awarded 13 outstanding members of the Ghanaian, UK and African community, exalted them for their consistency, dedication to excellence and longstanding contributions to society.

Some prominent Ghanaian personalities who won award on the night include Dr Papa Kwasi Nduom; Excellence in business award, Anas Aremeyaw Anas GUBA Exceptional Journalist Award, Maidie Elizabeth Arkutu-Vice President Unilever Francophone Africa also took home the Female Influential Leader award.

The Innovative Pioneer Award went to Dr Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo, Kweku Oteng CEO Angel Herbal Products won GUBA Outstanding industrialist.

Established in 2009 by UK based Ghanaian TV personality Dentaa, the GUBA award scheme is to award excellence to the "hugely significant" contribution that British Ghanaian make to society.

