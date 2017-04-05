By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA Accra, April 5, GNA – Premier Brands Ghana has held the 2016 Brand Excellence Awards to honour outstanding rural banks and business institutions for their outstanding accomplishments over the years. The ceremony, which was held in Accra, saw 10 top rural banks, a community bank and some business institutions receiving the brands awards. The awards was on the

Accra, April 5, GNA – Premier Brands Ghana has held the 2016 Brand Excellence Awards to honour outstanding rural banks and business institutions for their outstanding accomplishments over the years.

The ceremony, which was held in Accra, saw 10 top rural banks, a community bank and some business institutions receiving the brands awards.

The awards was on the theme: “Rising Competition; how can a rural bank provide a workable Strategic Plan through branding?”

Professor Pikay Richardson of the Manchester Business School preceded the event with a lecture on the importance of brand and branding in the corporate world.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Professor Pikay noted that the brand and branding award was to encourage companies, institutions and individuals to create brand.

“Branding improves profits, and comes with many advantages. It is used as a competitive strategy to keep customers, ” he said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Premier Brands Ghana, Mr Eric Affaidu, said it was not easy building a brand but easy to advertise with sales men all over.

“This is to encourage organisations to appreciate the discipline of branding, thus the idea of the award scheme.”

Amenfiman Rural Bank, in the Ashanti Region topped the awards by winning four awards in four categories including; the Rural Bank Brand of The Year for 2016, the Best Brand in Ghana in Rural Banking, Most Profitable Rural Bank Brand and Best Rural Bank in Trade Finance.

The citation accompanying their award read: “The Bank has been consistent in performance delivery to a stage where the bank now commands great leadership in customer retention and growth.

“The company’s growth performance has been appreciating since 2013 and for that reason having been successfully assessed to qualify for these top awards confirms the brand’s strength in rural banking in Ghana.”

In an interview with the GNA, Mr Richard Kwame Agyei, General Manager, Sefwiman Rural Bank in the Western Region observed that the award from premier brand was a testimony to the hard work they had put in throughout the year.

“There is no rural bank in Ghana that matches us in terms of growth and profitability. Last year we received three awards.

“This award from premier brands that set us as the best brand in rural banking, customer service and fund management, means a lot to us.

“This affirms the fact that customers can save with us and be rest assured of receiving their money at any time,” he added.

Other award winners in the various categories were the Kintampo Rural Bank going for best rural bank brand in the Brong- Ahafo Region and best in micro & small medium enterprise support services; with Sefwiman Rural Bank taking home the best rural bank brand in customer service excellence in the Western Region.

The best rural bank brand in fund management went to Ahantaman Rural Bank in the Western Region and the most efficient rural bank brand; with Dumpong Rural Bank being adjudged the best performing rural bank brand in the Eastern Region and the top rural bank in customer loyalty.

The rest were Odotobri Rural Bank, the fastest growing rural bank brand, and the top emerging rural bank brand in Ghana; with Amanano Rural Bank also taking home the best rural bank in Agriculture financing and the best rural bank in customer relations.

Fiaseman Rural Bank went home as the best rural bank brand in corporate social responsibilities, and most efficient rural bank brand in credit delivery and management; with the La Community Bank being the best performing community bank brand and most trusted community bank brand in the Greater Accra Region.

Other institutions, which received awards were the Twellium Industrial Company Limited winning the non-alcoholic beverage producer brand in 2016 and Rush Energy Drink being adjudged Energy Drink Brand of the Year.

First Allied Savings and Loans Limited, received the brand of the year award, whilst ABii National Savings and Loans took home the most promising brand of the year.

Adom TV was presented with the most preferred television station, whilst Kokrokoo programme on Peace FM received Ghana’s most preferred radio talk show brand awards for 2016.

