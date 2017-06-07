By Christiana Sam Prampram, June 7, GNA – Mr Francis Essandoh, Secretary for the Market Planning Committee of the Ningo–Prampram District Assembly, has indicated that a once lofty idea for the construction of a market for Prampram was abandoned because the town folk thought the site was too far from town. "Since the District was not able to move all those selling at the roadside and in fron

By Christiana Sam

Prampram, June 7, GNA – Mr Francis Essandoh, Secretary for the Market Planning Committee of the Ningo–Prampram District Assembly, has indicated that a once lofty idea for the construction of a market for Prampram was abandoned because the town folk thought the site was too far from town.

"Since the District was not able to move all those selling at the roadside and in front of their houses to the market, others who went there also left since they were not buying from them. Besides, they contended that it was far from town ", he said.

In an interview with the GNA, some traders who pleaded anonymity, preferred selling in front of their houses because residents were not buying from them when they were using the market.

According to them most people preferred buying from those close by.

Mr Essanodoh said the Assembly was in process of establishing a market at Afienya for the District that would serve Prampram and its surrounding suburbs.

"Because we were not having a District Chief Executive (DCE) that was why the project has delayed, but now that we have one the project will continue,” he said.

Mr. Essanodoh however assured the people of Prampram and its environs that, the market site located at Afienya would be completed by the end of 2017.

GNA