By Rita Dakura, GNA



Bolgatanga, Feb. 28, GNA - The implementation of the Project to support Livestock Mobility for Better Access to Resources and Markets in West Africa (PAMOBARMA) has called on stakeholders to improve on livestock markets in the Upper East Region.

The move is expected to improve livelihoods, food security, water, environmental security and climate change across the region.

Mr Lukman Yussif, Project Coordinator for PAMOBARMA at a day’s workshop in Bolgatanga made the call and said the project was to facility the mobility of heads and access production resources in Ghana.

Mr Yussif said the project was receiving funding support from the European Union which was co-financed by the French Development Organisation with an amount of €592.021.24.

It would take 50 months to complete, spanning from September 2018 to September 2022.

He indicated that, Livestock production had become the key source of livelihood for growing number of rural communities, including southern areas of the Sahal or the Northern Regions of the coastal countries, and indicated that, Livestock systems had been affected by the economic and institutional changes.

Mr Yussif added that the initiative of livestock market was a source of employment and income for about 80 million people on the African continent.

He hinted that, Macro-economic perspective and domestic performance were still uneven in Ghana, Nigeria, and Senegal as it remained key development poles, accounting for 79 percent of total West African imports and 94 percent of exports.

Dr Sako Sulemana, the Deputy Director of Veterinary Services in Bolgatanga said the project was aimed at protecting mobility, and to support access to resources, adding that it would go a long way to develop stakeholder’s interest in livestock production in the communities to promote food security.

Dr Sulemana said the project was not limited to only Ghana and indicated that the veterinary services was collaborating with other countries such as; Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Mali and Senegal among others to improvise measures that would help improve on livestock growth in the sub-region.

He called on the participants to actively support the implementation of the project since it would create employment and generate revenue for the development of the participating countries.

