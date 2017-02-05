Accra, Feb. 5, GNA - Some outstanding entrepreneurs and corporate chief executives have, been nominated to receive honours at the seventh edition of Ghana Entrepreneur & Corporate Executive (GECE) Awards 2017. The event is on the theme: “Promoting Economic Growth through private sector development and corporate governance.” A statement issued in Accra at the weekend by Mr Sam Ato Gaisie,

Accra, Feb. 5, GNA - Some outstanding entrepreneurs and corporate chief executives have, been nominated to receive honours at the seventh edition of Ghana Entrepreneur & Corporate Executive (GECE) Awards 2017.



The event is on the theme: “Promoting Economic Growth through private sector development and corporate governance.”

A statement issued in Accra at the weekend by Mr Sam Ato Gaisie, Founder and President of Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG), said the theme was chosen to enhance business relationship between entrepreneurs and corporate executives and also promote the government’s private sector development initiative.

The GECA awards is an initiative of EFG, in collaboration with Entrepreneurs Association of Ghana, Ministries of Trade and Industry and Finance.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 22, at the Banquet Hall, State House under the headline sponsorship of Ominibank.

The GECE Awards is a premier competition for emerging entrepreneurs, corporate executives established business owners, innovative and creative entrepreneurs who own and operate businesses and are being given recognition for their achievements in business.

The Entrepreneur Award nominees are: Mr Gobind R Wadhwani, Managing Director of Kane-em Industries ltd, Mr Joseph Kojo Biney, CEO of Baj Freight and logistics Ltd, Rev Dr Kwaku Frimpong, CEO of Frimps Oil Co. Ltd, Dr Nii Kotei Dzani, President of Groupe Ideal and Mr Emmanuel T. Obeng, CEO of Jislah Financial Services Ltd.

Others are rest are: Mr Edmund Akoto-Bamfo, Chairman of Beatex Enterprise Ltd. Dr Maxwell N. Owusu, CEO of Rockcare Clinic Ltd, Mr John Kufuor, CEO of African Regent Hotel, Mr Seth Yeboah Ocran, CEO of YOKS Investments Ltd and Madam Felicia Twumasi, CEO of Homefoods Processing & Cannery Ltd.

The rest are: Mr Mukesh V. Thakwani, CEO of B5 Plus Ltd, Mrs Gina Ama Blay, CEO of Western Publications Ltd, Mr Emmanuel Anane, CEO of Gentle Gaints Co. Ltd, Mrs Abigail Asolange Harley, CEO of AI – Energy Group, Dr Kofi Amoa Abban, CEO of Rigworld International Services Ltd and Dr Andre Kwasi-Kumah, CEO of Eden Family Hospital.

The list includes: Mr David Osei Amankwah, CEO of David Walter Ltd, Mr Mono Sethi, CEO of Sethi Reality, Mr Richard Dugan, Group CEO of Mcottley Holdings, Mr Sammy Adjepong & Mrs Florence Adjepong, Founders of Alpha Beta Education Centre.

The award categories are: Entrepreneur of the year, Lifetime Entrepreneur Achievement, Industrialist of the year, Woman Entrepreneur, Young Entrepreneur, Agro Business, Health & Medical services, Herbal Industry and Household Industry, Oil & Gas.

Others are: Financial Services, Food & Beverage, Hospitality & Tourism Industry, Transport & Logistics, Building & Construction Industry, Rubber & Plastics, Real Estate Development, Information Communication, Technology and Education Entrepreneur of the year.

The entrepreneurship award judging criteria would include an assessment of entrepreneurial spirit, financial performance and growth, vision and innovation, personal integrity and commitment, strategic marketing involvement and Corporate Social responsibility.

The Corporate Executive award nominees are: Mr Joe Mensah, Vice President & Country Manager of Kosmos Energy Ghana, Mr Ebenezer Asante, CEO of MTN Ghana, Mrs Freda Duplan, Managing Director of Nestle Ghana Ltd, Mr Emmanuel Adu-Sarkodee, Group CEO of CDH Group, Mr Felix Nyarko- Pong, CEO of uniBank Ghana Ltd, Mr Philip Oti-Mensah, CEO of Omnibank Ltd, Mr Kojo Addae-Mensah, Group CEO of Data Bank Group, Mr Tor Nygard, CEO of Dangote Cement Ghana Ltd and Mr Kofi Ampong, CEO of Broll Ghana.

Others are Dr Gideon Amenyedor, Vice Chairman of Vanguard Assurance Company Ltd, Madam Valentina Minta, CEO of West blue Consulting, Ms Lucy Quist, CEO, Airtel Ghana, Mr Raman Malhotra, Country Manager, MAC Ghana Auto Ltd, Mr Hendrick Du Preez, Country Manager, Emirates Airline, Mr Nour Seklaoui, Managing Director, Electroland Ghana Ltd, Mr Li Yue Xin, Managing Director, Homepro Ghana Ltd and Mr Emmanuel Asiedu, CEO of Gratis Foundation.

The Corporate Executive award is Ghana’s most prestigious business awards event, recognising the individual excellence of senior executives.

The awards do not celebrate a company’s success, but rather the exceptional contribution made by the CEOs, Managing Directors, and senior management who drive Ghana’s greatest organisations.

The award categories are: Chief Executive Officer of the Year 2016, Group Chief Executive, Managing Director, Woman Chief Executive of the year, Oil & Gas Chief Executive, Universal Banking Chief Executive, Investment Banking, SME Financial Services Chief Executive, Food & Beverage Chief Executive and Automotive Chief Executive.

Others are: Mobile Telecommunication Chief Executive, Information Technology Chief Executive, Toiletries Chief Executive, Insurance Chief Executive and Airline Chief Executive.

The Corporate Executive award judging criteria would also include an assessment of Corporate Vision and Innovation, Financial Performance and Growth, Personal Integrity and Commitment, Strategic and Marketing Involvement and Proven Involvement in Corporate Social Responsibility.

GNA