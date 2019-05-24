news, story, article

Accra, May 24, GNA - Mr. Amit Agrawal, Country Head and Senior Vice President of Olam Ghana, has been named the CEO of the Year (Business Person of the Year) – Agribusiness Sector at the 2019 annual CEO Summit in Accra.

The Ghana CEO Summit is a high-profile business leadership forum, which attracts Chief Executives, Heads of State, policy makers and investors and is committed to unlocking the country’s potentials by championing private-sector led growth, leading discussions around innovative public policies and best growth-oriented business practices.

The two-day Summit, which attracted more than 400 CEOs from across Africa, was hosted by the Ghana CEO Network on the theme: “The Futuristic Economy: Technology-Driven Future of Business and Governance for Economic Transformation”. It was opened by the Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The CEO Excellence Awards recognises an individual that exemplifies business excellence, leadership and vision. The candidate must also demonstrate a high standard of ethical practices and professionalism and promote investment and job creation in Ghana.

Mr. Agrawal received the ‘CEO of the Year’ award in recognition of his achievements in business leadership in West Africa, covering trading, logistics, manufacturing and supply chain distribution in the agri-business and food industry for over twenty years.

Commenting on the award Mr. Agrawal explained that the successes chalked by Olam Ghana were due to the hard work and dedication of his team.

“This award is not just for me but the entire team who worked diligently all year round to ensure that we fulfilled our goals and positively impacted people’s lives across the country,” he said.

He added that Olam’s success in Ghana has been based on delivering value to farmers, consumers and customers through efficient operational capabilities and a long-term commitment to develop Ghana’s agricultural supply chains.

Olam Ghana, a subsidiary of Olam International, is now in its 25th year and has grown to become one of the leading agro-commodity companies in the country. It is ranked among the largest private Licenced Buying Company (LBC) in Ghana’s Cocoa sector and is the leading exporter of cashew. In 2012, Olam established a new state-of-the-art wheat flour mill in Tema, making the company one of the country’s leading millers.

Olam Ghana also operates a Tomato Paste processing and canning plant and an ultra-modern Biscuit manufacturing facility. The Tomato Paste factory has one of the largest installed capacities in West Africa and is one of the few in world with can-making and canning modules under one roof.

GNA