Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA

Accra, Aug. 6, GNA - The National Lottery Authority (NLA), supported by the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Defense and the Veterans Administration Ghana (VAG) on Tuesday successfully launched the VAG Lotto and Super 6 Jackpot Game.

The launch was attended by Board, Management members and Staff of NLA and VAG, Lotto Marketing Companies, Private Lotto Operators, Lotto Forecasters, and a host of other important dignitaries.

It was chaired by General C.B. Yaache with Mr Dominic Nitiwul, Defense Minister as the Guest of honour.

Mr Nitiwul who launched the game said, one of the biggest achievements of President Akufo-Addo's Government was NLA /VAG collaboration.

He recounted the collaboration benefits to the VAG as encouraging and mentioned the procurement of buses, refurbishment of the VAG Head Office and partly sponsored construction of the Military Sports Complex in Tamale.

"The NLA/ VAG Lotto would immediately create 10, 000 jobs across the country. In effect, illegal Lottery Operations will be a thing of the past."

Mr Nitiwul who is also the Member of Parliament for Bimbilla said, private lotto operators, agents and writers who operated outside the collaboration would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Mr Kofi Osei-Ameyaw, Director-General of NLA said, the Authority was working hard to champion President Akufo-Addo's vision of Ghana and Africa beyond Aid and that more innovative policies and programmes would be implemented by the Authority to maximise revenue generation as well as create jobs.

He acknowledged the efforts of all the institutions and stakeholders involved in the collaboration, especially the media.

Mr Osei-Ameyaw subsequently launched the Super 6 Jackpot Game and live draw demonstration was conducted for the NLA-VAG Lotto.

