Accra, July, 27, GNA - The Historic collaborative agreement signed between the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and the Veterans Administration of Ghana (VAG) has started yielding positive results towards the socio-economic development and financial empowerment of the Veterans.

The NLA-VAG Partnership gives the NLA the sole power to manage, regulate and supervise the VAG lottery and any activity of Veterans as far as lottery is concerned.

A Statement signed by the Public Relations Unit of the NLA and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on said, as part of the agreement package, the NLA has assisted the Veterans Administration of Ghana to renovate and refurbish their Head Office in Accra and acquire eight brand new Mini Buses for the effective and efficient management of the VAG Secretariat.

The NLA is also supporting the VAG to build an ultra-modern Sports Stadium Complex in Tamale for the Veterans and Soldiers.

The VAG Lotto is expected to be officially launched this month to immediately start operations next month August 2019 to contribute meaningfully to the overall well-being of Veterans, create jobs and generate revenue for the socio-economic development of Ghana.

The successful roll out of the VAG Lotto would enable Government through the NLA to support the VAG in the areas of the provision of quality healthcare delivery and decent accommodation for Veterans and Soldiers across Ghana.

GNA