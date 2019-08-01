news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 1, GNA - The National Lottery Authority (NLA) will on Tuesday launch a new exciting game onto the market.

The game dubbed: "Super 6 Game" would be launched alongside the VAG Lotto in order to boost the revenue generation capacity of Government through the NLA as well as create jobs.

The Super 6 is a dividend game where players have the opportunity to win a jackpot not less than a Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHȼ 100,000.00).

"Interestingly, there is no capping, players can even win more than GHȼ 100, 000.00".

A statement signed by the Public Relations Unit of the NLA and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday said, the Super 6 game has more ways to play and more chances to win, with a concept of Pick 6 and Pick 1-5.

"With the Pick 6, players are expected to select any 6 non-repeatable numbers from 1 to 55 as a bet whereas with Pick 1-5, players can select any 1-5 numbers as a bet," it said.

The statement said the Super 6 game would be easier to play and has a higher opportunity to win, including a jackpot of not less than GHȼ 100,000.00, "It would be available on Android and the Point of Sales Terminals used for the VAG Lotto."

It said the Super 6 game would help to create jobs and increase the revenue generation capacity of the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

