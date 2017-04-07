By Albert Futukpor, GNA Tamale, April 07, GNA - The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has reiterated that the new five Ghana Cedis commemorative banknote was a supplementary to the old five Ghana Cedis banknote being used currently in the country. Mr Edward Musey, Head of Currency Management Department of BoG, who stated this, said the new five Ghana Cedis banknote would continue to remain legal tender alongs

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Tamale, April 07, GNA - The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has reiterated that the new five Ghana Cedis commemorative banknote was a supplementary to the old five Ghana Cedis banknote being used currently in the country.

Mr Edward Musey, Head of Currency Management Department of BoG, who stated this, said the new five Ghana Cedis banknote would continue to remain legal tender alongside the old five Ghana Cedis banknote adding the old five Ghana Cedis banknote would not be withdrawn.

Mr Musey was speaking at a forum organised by BoG in Tamale to sensitise media practitioners in Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions on the commemorative five Ghana Cedis banknote and its security features.

The new five Ghana Cedis commemorative banknote, printed in March to celebrate 60 years of central banking in the country, displays an engraved portrait of Dr James Kwegyir Aggrey, a famous educationist, missionary and teacher.

The BoG was established on March 04, 1957.

The new banknote is in a new smaller size for ease of handling and contains a host of modern security and information features including tactile marks to assist the visually impaired.

Mr Musey said the new banknote was also a souvenir, which people could keep in remembrance of the 60th anniversary of the BoG.

He emphasised that the new banknote was not printed at any significantly high cost compared to the cost of reprinting of existing currencies in circulation in the country.

