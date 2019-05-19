news, story, article

By Justina Paaga, GNA



Takoradi May 19, GNA - MTN Ghana limited, would this year invest USD 160 million in the upgrading and expansion of its network as it rolls out G4+.

Mr Selorm Adadevoh the CEO of MTN who made this known at the MTN Y’ello soiree held for its customers in Takoradi, pointed out that MTN recognised the importance of network improvement and improved customer services.

The well attended programme was for the company to show appreciation and deepen relationship with its numerous customers.

Mr Adadevoh expressed the company's commitment to its customers, noting that it was because of the commitment that the company declared 2019 as the year of the customer.

"Our industry is a fast moving one, with customer demand constantly changing and requiring providers to be agile with the kind of investment we make and the innovations we introduce".

Touching on the Western region, Mr Adadevoh said the company would build 24 new 2G/3G sites and 39 new 4G/4G+ sites , adding that, the 4G+ technology was to ensure high data capacity and speed to meet the ever increasing bandwidth needs of its cherishes customers.

The CEO said their 4G+ and fiber er to the home /business rollouts were all enablers of faster data services and that the MTN Turbonet device, which was recently introduced, had received excellent reviews by users in 4G areas.

He announced that March 2019 was dedicated as "Twincityfest" for the Western Region and a number of customer engagement activities including community forum, health walk, medical screening, inter college quiz competition, community football gala, Easter concert were held in the region.

On Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the CEO indicated that the company had invested an amount GH¢372,196.00 into the commissioning of a fully furnished E-Library at the Takoradi Technical University.

He said under its blood donation exercise, it had also been able to donate blood for the Western Regional hospital.

Mr Adadevoh said despite the numerous successes chalked by the company, it was confronted with the challenge of fiber cuts, stressing that the Western Region recorded the highest fiber cuts.

He in this regard appealed to road contractors to always contact them to relocate their fiber before they start their work, “we really need the cooperation of those responsible for road construction in the country ".

Mr Prince Owusu Nyarko, Regional Senior Manager for South-West Business District, in his welcoming address, announced that this was the second customer engagement for 2019 and commended the customers for their enthusiasm and interest in the programme.

“It is always a delight to host our valued customers and interact with you during these sessions; this is where we get to engage our fun loving customers in a formal set up".

"We are more excited when we make our customer's lives brighter through our innovative products, services and initiatives such as this Y'ello soiree".

GNA