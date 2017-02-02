By Kwamina Tandoh, GNA Accra, Feb. 2, GNA - Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN), in partnership with Fidelity Bank, on Thursday launched the Y’ello Save Account to offer mobile phone users access to a unique saving product that gives high interest earning. The Y’ello Save Account, which is a Mobile Money wallet-based savings product, is intended to give subscribers a convenient way to sa

By Kwamina Tandoh, GNA

Accra, Feb. 2, GNA - Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN), in partnership with Fidelity Bank, on Thursday launched the Y’ello Save Account to offer mobile phone users access to a unique saving product that gives high interest earning.

The Y’ello Save Account, which is a Mobile Money wallet-based savings product, is intended to give subscribers a convenient way to save and earn attractive interest of 12 per cent per annum.

The Y’ello Save adds to the string of innovations of Fidelity Bank in its quest to break-down the barriers to people having banking services.

Speaking at the launch in Accra, Mr Jim Baiden, the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, said one of the key areas of focus for Fidelity, as the leading private sector indigenous bank in the country, was to provide its services to a large audience.

He said it had over the years introduced some innovative products into the Ghanaian market including SMART Account and Agency Banking.

Mr Baiden said the exponential rise in mobile money, over the last year, had resulted in about eight million active mobile money accounts with over Gh¢1.3 billion in float balances.

“That is why we are proud to partner with MTN, the leading mobile money service provider, to create a product that will provide the growing number of mobile money users a savings product that they can open instantly and build their savings with.

“All you need is a mobile phone and the MTN mobile money app downloaded on the phone and guess what you have a Y’ello save account on your phone. Go ahead and follow the service options on your mobile money menu, you will see Y’ello save option.

“This means you have opened a Y’ello save account. You can then push money from your mobile wallet into your Y’ello save account any day and time at your convenience,” he said.

Mr said Fidelity Bank remained optimistic that its partnership with MTN would empower Ghanaians to save to change their fortunes and attain financial security for themselves and their families through the “Y’ello Save Account”.

He expressed gratitude to IT Consortium, one of the leading Fintech companies, for providing the technology to make the Y’ello Save product happen.

Mr Ebenezer Twum Asante, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, said Mobile Money was playing a crucial role in making banking services accessible to previously unbanked populations in developing countries.

He said he believed that with over eight million MTN “Momo” subscribers and 58,000 agents, the Y’ello Save platform would become an important avenue for subscribers to harness the benefits of savings.

Mr Asante said MTN would continue to form strong partnerships with financial service providers to develop products that move closer to a cash-lite society and add value to customers.

He, therefore, encouraged Ghanaians to be part of the Y’ello Save Service, including all people operating within the informal sector, to sign up and benefit from the Y’ello Save.

GNA