By Maxwell Awumah, GNA

Ho, July 29, GNA - Mr Samuel Koranteng, Corporate Services Executive of Scancom Plc (MTN Ghana) is doing well as a corporate business in terms of revenue, voice and seeing strong uptakes in data and digital services.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, at its media encounter, ‘Volta Editors Forum,’ in Ho, he said the feat had reflected in its showing in the Initial Public Offer (IPO).

He said its IPO increased in volume and numbers of stakeholders, grossing proceeds of 1,146 million people with a transaction cost of GHȼ 50.44 million.

Mr Koranteng said service revenue increased by 23.5 per cent, driven by a strong growth in voice, data and digital revenue, which included Mobile Money (MoMo).

He said MTN grossed a market capitalisation of GHȼ 9.7 billion, which made it the third largest primary listed company on the Ghana Stock Exchange.

Mr Koranteng disclosed that data revenue increased by 30.2 per cent, while digital revenue grew by 34.6 per cent within which MoMo revenue recorded 60.3 per cent growth.

He said MTN posted a strong financial performance with profit before tax increasing by 16.5 per cent to GHȼ 1.6 billion.

The Corporate Services Executive however announced that MTN continued to suffer numerous fibre optic cuts across the country with the month of April recording 147 cuts, with the Volta Region recording fewer incidences, in terms of regional breakdown.

He said MTN was engaging road agencies, private estate developers as well as contractors for collaborations to address the challenge.

Mr Koranteng added that fiber optic infrastructure was a national asset that needed to be protected.

“Telecommunication has moved into the fibre-era and that medium that champions our services, connectivity and quality services needed our collective protection, if we want the development of the country on a faster note," he said.

