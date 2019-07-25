news, story, article

By Edmund Quaynor/Naa Shormey Odonkor, GNA

Koforidua, July 25, GNA - Municipal and District Chief Executives have been urged to be ambitious in planning the cultivation of seedlings for the 2020 ‘Planting for Export and Rural Development’ (PERD) programme.

The Eastern Regional Director of Agriculture, Mr Henry Crestil Junior gave the advice at the meeting of the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council at Koforidua.

He explained that the PERD served as the basis for the establishment of industries in the rural areas, under the One District One Factory (1D1F), and investors need to be assured of availability of large supply of raw materials to motivate them to invest in the districts.

Mr Crenstil Junior said, he had checked the figures of the seedlings developed for this year and they do not look ambitious enough.

He said cocoa is not part of the project because Cocoabod has another project for the production of cocoa seedlings annually in cocoa growing districts throughout the country.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour advised the Municipal and District Chief Executives to engage the District Agriculture Directors in the planning of seedlings for the project for 2020.

GNA