Accra, April 7, GNA - The Minerals Commission has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Solidaridad West Africa to promote responsible mining practices in small-scale gold mines.

The MOU is to formalise an on-going relationship with Solidaridad to support licensed small scale gold mining companies to operate responsibly.

Solidaridad, is an international Civil Society Organisation with almost 50 years of global experience in facilitating the development of socially responsible, ecologically sound and profitable supply chains.

The organisation has been implementing a Gold Programme in Ghana since 2012.

The overall objective of the programme is to improve the livelihoods of small-scale miners and communities around them. In order to achieve this, Solidaridad works with small-scale Mines with the aim to improve environmental, safety, social and business practices and build better relationships using the Fairmined standard for gold as a tool.

The Fairmined Standard is an international voluntary standard for gold that promotes responsible business practices such as formal and legal mining operations, human rights, labour rights and environmental protection, health and safety among others.

In the next four years, Solidaridad would be implementing projects aimed at improving the livelihoods of small-scale miners by promoting responsible mining practices; assisting in the development of mining communities, facilitating access to technical and financial services for small scale mines and engaging with various stakeholders in the small scale mining sector to help find policy solutions to land issues in the sector.

The Minerals Commission as a result of its role of regulating and managing the utilisation of the mineral resources of Ghana and the co-ordination of the policies relating to them would assist Solidaridad in the implementation of its Gold Programme.

Speaking at the brief signing ceremony in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, Dr Toni Aubynn said that provisions in the MOU would only be beneficial if they are implemented and promised that the Minerals Commission was committed to ensuring that the thrust of the MoU was achieved.

He therefore thanked Solidaridad for the opportunity to collaborate with the Commission to ensure that the developmental benefits of small scale mining were harnessed.

On his part, the Regional Director of Solidaridad West Africa, Mr Isaac Gyamfi noted that with Solidaridad’s experience in building the capacity of small scale mines to perform responsibly, he was confident that if small scale mines in Ghana were exposed to the right health, safety and environmental standards, they would be able to mine responsibly without having negative effects on the environment.

He said, ‘together we can work to ensure that small scale gold mining preserves the environment and improves the livelihood of mining communities’.

