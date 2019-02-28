news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 28, GNA - Board Members of the Minerals Commission have toured the two operations of Asanko Gold Mine in the Ashanti Region and called on mining companies to endeavor to retain substantial parts of their export earnings in the country.



The Board, led by the Chairman, Mr S.K. Boafo, made the call when it came to light that Asanko Gold repatriates all its gold export earnings to its country for its operations.

According to Mr Boafo, the visit to Asanko Gold operations was in line with the Board’s strategy to familiarise with mining operating companies in the country to help shape policies for the sector.

He used the occasion to appeal to Asanko Gold to ensure that their future community re-settlement projects were modelled to befit a state-of-the-art mining community as a show piece for the industry in Ghana.

He commended the company for varied community development projects and local content initiatives currently underway and expressed optimism that Ghana had what it takes to use mining as a catalyst for national development.

In a presentation to the Minerals Commission Board members, the Executive General Manager of Asanko Gold, Mr Charles Amoah, noted that Asanko is managed by highly skilled technical, operational, sustainability and financial professionals.

He said the Company was strongly committed to maintaining the highest standards of environmental management, social responsibility, health and safety for employees and neighbouring communities.

Mr Frederick Attakumah, the Senior President, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, said Asanko Gold focused on local content as a mutually beneficial way of doing business and delivering on the Government’s Value Chain Integration strategy.

It has partnered development-oriented organisations to pursue strategic investments that are self-sustaining and which would benefit communities in the company’s catchment areas, he said.

He said the company was utilising its presence in the area as a catalyst for community development by delivering sustainable socio-economic outcomes to address social challenges.

Asanko Gold Ghana won the Ghana Mining Awards; Best Mining Company of the Year in 2018.

