By khareema Thompson/Jesse Owusu Ampah/Priscilla N. Nyamekye, GNA



Accra, March 02, GNA – The Millennium Development Authority (MiDA), in partnership with the American Chamber of Commerce (Ghana), has organised a procurement seminar for entrepreneurs, and industry players on opportunities available under the millennium challenge Compact Two.

The programme, funded by the American Chamber of Commerce (Ghana), which runs from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019, is an outreach to entrepreneurs and other industry players, to come on board the Millennium Compact Two challenge with their businesses.

Mr Joe Mensah, the Chief Executive Officer of the American Chamber of Commerce (Ghana), advised Ghanaian entrepreneurs not to feel intimidated by the challenge, but rather come on board with the hope and optimism that they we would sail through.

“You are well qualified for the challenge as a Ghanaian entrepreneur; do not feel intimated because your enterprise is not big, visit the website, know more and discover where you can fit in and join,” he said.

He also expressed the hope that the Millennium Compact Two Challenge would be successful more than the Compact One.

Mr Martin Eson Benjamin, Chief Executive Officer of MiDA, took participants through the details needed before enrolling unto the programme or other division.

He encouraged those whose capacities may lag behind the requirement, to look out for partnerships with business in and across local dimensions to meet up to the requirement.

He added that in order not to be disqualified, participants should submit accurate documents required within the stipulated deadlines.

Mr Joseph Kofi Amoabeng, an Entrepreneur told the Ghana News Agency that he witnessed the start of the compact one and made no attempt, but being part of this effective meeting, he has derived numerous opportunities which he would pursue.

His impressions of being left out as a new business man is resolved and can now merge with other partners to enrol into the programme.

He said “I will use this opportunity to call on all entrepreneurs in Ghana, with economic matters to roll unto the programme before their business sinks”.

