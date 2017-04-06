By Joyce Danso, GNA Accra, April 6, GNA – The Lead counsel for the accused person in the Marwako assault case is praying the Abeka District Court presided over by Mrs Victoria Ghansah for an “out of court settlement”. Mr Julio De Medieros, counsel for Jihad Chaaban the accused person informed the court that he had instructions from his client to pray the court for out of court settlement

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, April 6, GNA – The Lead counsel for the accused person in the Marwako assault case is praying the Abeka District Court presided over by Mrs Victoria Ghansah for an “out of court settlement”.

Mr Julio De Medieros, counsel for Jihad Chaaban the accused person informed the court that he had instructions from his client to pray the court for out of court settlement.

Referring to Section 73 of the Court’s Act, the law allows reconciliation in criminal cases noting that the issue before the court was not a felony but a misdemeanour.

“As a mother, in your court you should trigger or order parties for settlement. Give us the opportunity to settle the matter without admitting guilt.

“My Lord, we hope out prayer finds favour in your heart, head and in hands,” counsel submitted.

According to counsel, the victim was very hard working and we are prepared to continue to work with her.

Counsel noted that it was not for nothing that the law made provision for reconciliation citing that when one take a look at the offence of causing harm then the matter ought not to be before the District Court.

However prosecuting Chief Inspector H. A. Hanson opposed to the defence counsel’s prayer noting that the offence of causing harm was a second degree felony.

“If they are not admitting guilt then we must continue with the matter,” the prosecutor added.

The court therefore adjourned the matter to Monday, April 10 to rule on whether or not, it was prudent to settle the matter out of Court.

The court said it was also mindful of the assertion of defence counsel’s pronouncements earlier that the victim, Ms Evelyn Boakye wanted to make money out of the matter.

Chaaban aged 26, is before the Court for allegedly dipping the face of Ms Boakye into a blender of blended pepper at the Abelenkpe branch of Marwako Restaurant.

Chaaban was charged with offensive conduct by calling the victim a prostitute, intentionally and unlawfully causing harm and assault.

Chaaban has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was on February 28, this year, alleged to have assaulted the victim Evelyn Boakye for fidgeting with a blender and working slowly.

Chaaban, a brother –in-law of the owner of Marwako Restaurant at the Abelenkpe branch allegedly grabbed the neck of the victim angrily and dipped her face into a blender of blended pepper.

GNA