Accra, Feb. 2, GNA - Mantrac Ghana Limited, dealers in caterpillar products, has welcomed Mrs Denise C. Johnson, one of the Caterpillar Group presidents, at a reception as part of a two-day visit to the country.

The visit was strategic as Mantrac Ghana celebrates its 80 years anniversary as caterpillar equipment dealer in the country from 1937 to 2017.

Mrs Johnson is responsible for Resources Industries which includes three divisions - Innovation and Technology Development, Material Handling and Underground, and Surface Mining and Technology.

Also in attendance was Mr Loufty Mansour, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Mantrac, and Mr Omar El Bakary, the Chief Operating Officer of Mantrac Group.

A statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the event brought together directors from the ministries, members of the American Chamber of Commerce, diplomats, business leaders and key Caterpillar and Mantrac customers.

Mrs Johnson said she was very optimistic in the growth of the Group in Ghana due to the natural resources available and the current political stability.

She said the company was collaboration with its dealers to invest one billion dollars in business, education and training across Africa over the next five years.

On the issue of Mantrac Ghana’s existence for the past 80 years, Mrs Johnson said it was as a result of the resolve of Caterpillar and its dealers to stay true to their mission and purpose and the quality of the company’s equipment.

She said Caterpillar grew as the world grew due to the role its machines play in infrastructural development.

Mr Emad Adeeb, the Managing Director of Mantrac Ghana, said Mantrac Ghana was investing over 60 million dollars to boost its capabilities and structures.

He said key amongst them was the world class Components Rebuild Center at Takoradi, and an upgrade of its offices and workshops in Kumasi, Takoradi, Tarkwa and new premises in Tema.

He said all these efforts were to expand their business portfolio and to deepen customer service support for Caterpillar Equipment users in the country and West Africa.

He said the company was hopeful of completing and commissioning the Takoradi Components Rebuild Center with more than 100 workforce locally, adding that about 300 staff were currently being contracted to work on the project.

“This is the biggest investment undertaken by Mantrac Ghana in the country to support sectors like mining, oil and gas, and constructions,’’ he said.

Mr Adeeb said the company, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, has invested over 150,000 dollars into Right to Dream Football Academy and schools resulting in providing quality education to poor but talented young Ghanaian footballers.

He said in 2016, the company launched a free on-line training programme called Technicians for Africa Project where over 430 young technicians had been trained, free of charge, as Caterpillar Technicians awaiting certification.

In connection with paying of taxes, he mentioned that Mantrac Ghana had contributed to the economy in 2016 where the Airport Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) awarded the company as the Second Top Tax Payer.

“The company paid over Gh¢43 million to the GRA as tax contribution. This is just for 2016 Airfreight duties only, meaning the total tax payments of Mantrac to the economy of Ghana for the past 80 years cannot be downplayed.

“We want to use this occasion to assure the Government, partners, business community and our cherished customers of our continuous support to make sustainable progress possible through products and services.

“This is seen in our carefully selected and well-trained multicultural team of over 600 professionals bent on making sure our customers are well supported with the best equipment as always,” he said.

Mr Loutfy Mansour, the Chief Executive Officer of Mantrac Group, expressed the Group’s readiness to continuously invest in Ghana to support the cherished customers loyal to the company for the past 80 years.

