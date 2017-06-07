Accra, June 7, GNA - Mantrac Ghana Limited has launched a new rental service dubbed: “Rent-To-Own for contractors to help them use brand new equipment without worrying about outright purchasing. The move forms part of the organisation’s vision to make contractors and its customers more productive in their areas of work by providing them with easy acc

Accra, June 7, GNA - Mantrac Ghana Limited has launched a new rental service dubbed: “Rent-To-Own for contractors to help them use brand new equipment without worrying about outright purchasing.

The move forms part of the organisation’s vision to make contractors and its customers more productive in their areas of work by providing them with easy access to the needed tools for their projects.

The new package would also offer contractors the option to either buy the machine after six months of rental or not, a statement issued by Mr Daniel A. Pabby, the Strategic Planning and Marketing Manager of Mantrac, said on Wednesday.

“This applies to brand new CAT Machines and Certified Used Machines with the latest CAT technologies,” it said.

“Up to 80 per cent of the rental payments made could be directed towards purchasing the machine and the price of the machine is locked to its purchasing price on the first day of renting,” it explained.

Mr Emad Adeeb, the Managing Director of Mantrac Ghana, explained that the offer was tailored to contractors who would like to own the legendary CAT equipment “without going through the hassle of upfront payment or getting bank guarantee.”

Mr Adeeb said this would ensure that the contractors had extra financial breathing room, while staying committed and efficient in the execution of their projects.

He expressed the commitment of the Mantrac Ghana Limited towards delivering quality services to its customers, saying that the organisation had stayed viable in the industry for more than 80 years, therefore, it understood its customers and their needs.

The Mantrac Managing Director expressed confidence about the package saying: “We believe this is one of the best solutions with low financial risks backed by full warranty and insurance on the machine.”

“The new service also comes with minimum operational risks for the patrons since the machines would be replaced immediately in case of unscheduled down time or failure.”

The statement said interested parties could get the offer through any of the company’s branches nationwide. “Our branch offices are equipped with state of the art workshops, service bays and parts warehouse to provide matchless after sales product support to all customers.’’

Mantrac Ghana Limited is the only authorised Caterpillar dealer and member of the giant Mantrac Group, which holds the Caterpillar dealerships in more than eight countries. The countries include Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria and the Western Siberia region of Russia.

GNA