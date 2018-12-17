By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA Kumasi, Dec. 17, GNA - The Association of Building and Civil Engineering Contractors of Ghana (ABCECG), has asked the government to make use of local contractors to build and grow the Ghanaian economy. Mr. Prosper Ledi, National President of the Association who made the call, stated that it was time government looked at the indigenous contractors and awarded them

Mr. Prosper Ledi, National President of the Association who made the call, stated that it was time government looked at the indigenous contractors and awarded them contracts to help not only to build their capacities, but also create employment for the people.

Speaking at an Ashanti regional stakeholders’ session in Kumasi, he said “we cannot build capacity, grow, or have the monies for future and build our own nation, if we still cling onto foreigners, to do all our jobs”.

The occasion was used to elect Mr Eric Tsa, as the new Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Association.

Mr Ledi cited countries such as America, China and Japan, which were using their local contents to build their nation for progress, saying “Ghana can do same”.

He said the Association believed that local contractors should take the lead in the execution of government projects, while foreigners supported them if there were the need.

Mr Ledi said the Association was lobbying for a Legislative Instrument (LI), which would provide that, at least 40 per cent of government contracts were awarded to local contractors.

He charged local contractors to ensure good practices and execute their jobs with professionalism to justify the call on the government to give them jobs.

Mr. Tony Asante-Gyinae, the outgoing Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Association, was worried that people were becoming contractors overnight without due regard to existing regulations.

“There are floating contactors, who in the name of freedom of association, are operating and executing big contracts way beyond their capacity in all respects, which often results in the execution of shoddy works,” he lamented.

He stressed the need for the government to collaborate with the Association and make membership a major criterion for the renewal of a contractor’s license, to help reduce the issue of shoddy works in the country.

Mr. Asante- Gyinae said the regional branch had advocated for the review of some aspects of Government of Ghana conditions of contracts for the benefit of local contractors.

Other requests such as the enforcement of the payment of interest on delayed payments, mandatory payment of advance mobilization and replacement of fiscal deduction, as retention with a retention board, were underway for approval.

